CPS students participating in Midwest Regional FIRST Robotics competition Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today students from all over the world are headed here to Chicago for the Midwest Regional - FIRST Illinois Robotics competition.

It includes 40 teams of high schoolers some from CPS schools. Others from South Africa, Turkey, Canada, and other parts of the Midwest.

They'll each build a robot that's 150 pounds and six-and-a-half feet tall.

Teams will also partake in a series of games and challenges over two days.

The top teams will face off Saturday afternoon with the winner competing in a larger competition in Texas in April.