CPS students participating in Midwest Regional FIRST Robotics competition Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today students from all over the world are headed here to Chicago for the Midwest Regional - FIRST Illinois Robotics competition.
It includes 40 teams of high schoolers some from CPS schools. Others from South Africa, Turkey, Canada, and other parts of the Midwest.
They'll each build a robot that's 150 pounds and six-and-a-half feet tall.
Teams will also partake in a series of games and challenges over two days.
The top teams will face off Saturday afternoon with the winner competing in a larger competition in Texas in April.
