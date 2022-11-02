Midway Airport to unveil new exhibit honoring American veterans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Midway International Airport is honoring veterans with a new gallery exhibit.

The South Side airport will unveil "American Heroes: Portraits of Service" at noon. It features portraits of 65 seniors from across the country who served in the Armed Forces during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

Travelers at Midway will be able to read about each of those veterans' experiences through storyboards and plaques included in the exhibit.

Myron Petrakis, a 100-year-old World War II veteran who served in the Navy, will speak at the event.

Midway is named after the Battle of Midway, a naval battle that helped the U.S. turn the tide in the Pacific in 1942, six months after Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor.

The airport also has an exhibit of a Dauntless dive-bomber, one of the naval aircraft used in the Battle of Midway to destroy four Japanese aircraft carriers.