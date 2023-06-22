Watch CBS News
Local News

Midway Airport travel continues post-pandemic rebound

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Midway Airport travel continues post-pandemic rebound
Midway Airport travel continues post-pandemic rebound 00:43

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've flown out of Midway International Airport recently, you know air traffic has picked back up to pre-pandemic levels.

During the first four months of this year, Midway welcomed on average more than 1 million passengers per month. That put the airport at 103% of passenger volume compared to the same time in 2019.

As summer travel season heats back up, passengers can expect to see a lot more construction inside Midway, including concession upgrades.

Some fan favorite locations will open or reopen in phases this fall. Construction on the following restaurants and taverns is underway:

Garrett Popcorn in the B concourse

Connie's Pizza in the Central Market

America's Dog and Burger in the Central Market

White Sox Bar and Grill in the Central Market

M Burger in the Central Market

Beecher's Handmade Cheese in the Central Market

Dunkin' in the Central Market

Reilly's Daughter in the Central Market

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 22, 2023 / 4:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.