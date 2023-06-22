Midway Airport travel continues post-pandemic rebound

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've flown out of Midway International Airport recently, you know air traffic has picked back up to pre-pandemic levels.

During the first four months of this year, Midway welcomed on average more than 1 million passengers per month. That put the airport at 103% of passenger volume compared to the same time in 2019.

As summer travel season heats back up, passengers can expect to see a lot more construction inside Midway, including concession upgrades.

Some fan favorite locations will open or reopen in phases this fall. Construction on the following restaurants and taverns is underway:

Garrett Popcorn in the B concourse

Connie's Pizza in the Central Market

America's Dog and Burger in the Central Market

White Sox Bar and Grill in the Central Market

M Burger in the Central Market

Beecher's Handmade Cheese in the Central Market

Dunkin' in the Central Market

Reilly's Daughter in the Central Market