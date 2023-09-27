Chicago's Midway Airport plans to open lounge for customers in 2024

CHICAGO (CBS) – Midway International Airport is getting into the lounge act.

Airport officials announced plans to open a lounge for premium customers within the next year.

"Club MDW" will offer free food and beverages, workspaces, and seating. It will be available through "Priority Pass," a worldwide lounge membership program.

A day pass can be purchased for $50.

Midway is one of the only major airports in the U.S. without a passenger lounge.