Chicago's Midway Airport plans to open lounge for customers in 2024
CHICAGO (CBS) – Midway International Airport is getting into the lounge act.
Airport officials announced plans to open a lounge for premium customers within the next year.
"Club MDW" will offer free food and beverages, workspaces, and seating. It will be available through "Priority Pass," a worldwide lounge membership program.
A day pass can be purchased for $50.
Midway is one of the only major airports in the U.S. without a passenger lounge.
