57th annual Midsommarfest kicks off in Andersonville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Head to Andersonville for the 57th annual Midsommarfest this weekend.

Starting at 5 p.m., Clark Street from Foster Avenue to Gregory will transform to celebrate the neighborhood's Swedish culture. Dance around the Maypole or sample some Swedish cusine.

Nearly 80,000 people are expected to attend.

Dozens of bands are performing, including Sixteen Candles and Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press.