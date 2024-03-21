Middle school safety officer in Indiana disciplined after leaving gun in bathroom

Indiana middle school safety officer relieved of powers after leaving gun in bathroom

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS) -- A middle school safety officer was disciplined after leaving their gun in the bathroom.

A student in Terre Haute says they found the officer's gun lying on the bathroom floor.

The principal at Honey Creek Middle School said the officer took the gun out of his holster while using the bathroom.

Indiana school officials say the student never handled the gun, but they are still calling the situation "concerning."

The officer was relieved of their arresting powers.