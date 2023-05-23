Real-life cowboy wrangles stray cow on Michigan interstate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a close call for just about everyone involved after a cow got loose on Sunday on a Michigan highway.

Video captured by Michigan State Police near Detroit shows the animal running onto Interstate 75 in Oakland County, and it looks like it's straight out of the movies, being trailed by a real-life cowboy on horseback.

Eventually, the cowboy was able to safely wrangle the cow.

No one was hurt.

The animal is safely back home in its pasture.