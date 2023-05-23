Watch CBS News
Local News

Real-life cowboy wrangles stray cow on Michigan interstate

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Stray cow runs along Michigan highway
Stray cow runs along Michigan highway 00:46

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a close call for just about everyone involved after a cow got loose on Sunday on a Michigan highway.

Video captured by Michigan State Police near Detroit shows the animal running onto Interstate 75 in Oakland County, and it looks like it's straight out of the movies, being trailed by a real-life cowboy on horseback.

Eventually, the cowboy was able to safely wrangle the cow.

No one was hurt.

The animal is safely back home in its pasture. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 12:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.