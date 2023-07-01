Michigan becomes hands-free state, making it illegal to use cell phones while driving
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're driving through Michigan this summer, don't hold your cell phone or other devices - it is now illegal.
This week, Michigan became a hands-free state.
Just like in Illinois, you're not able to text, look at directions, or start a phone call even while stopped at a red light or a stop sign.
Drivers can use hands-free devices or Bluetooth technology.
