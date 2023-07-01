Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan becomes hands-free state, making it illegal to use cell phones while driving

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

New hands-free law in Michigan now in effect
New hands-free law in Michigan now in effect 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're driving through Michigan this summer, don't hold your cell phone or other devices - it is now illegal.

This week, Michigan became a hands-free state.

Just like in Illinois, you're not able to text, look at directions, or start a phone call even while stopped at a red light or a stop sign.

Drivers can use hands-free devices or Bluetooth technology.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 10:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.