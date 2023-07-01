Michigan becomes hands-free state, making it illegal to use cell phones while driving

New hands-free law in Michigan now in effect

New hands-free law in Michigan now in effect

New hands-free law in Michigan now in effect

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're driving through Michigan this summer, don't hold your cell phone or other devices - it is now illegal.

This week, Michigan became a hands-free state.

Just like in Illinois, you're not able to text, look at directions, or start a phone call even while stopped at a red light or a stop sign.

Drivers can use hands-free devices or Bluetooth technology.