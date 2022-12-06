Former first lady Michelle Obama shares stories from new book at Chicago Theatre

Michelle Obama shares stories from new book at Chicago Theatre

Michelle Obama shares stories from new book at Chicago Theatre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former First Lady Michelle Obama made a stop in the Loop Monday night to share stories from her new book.

Ms. Obama started writing the book during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She spoke Monday night to a packed house at The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., for the first of two nights about her book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times."

David Letterman, former host of CBS' "The Late Show," shared the stage and served as guest moderator.