Former First Lady Michelle Obama shares stories from new book at Chicago Theatre

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former First Lady Michelle Obama made a stop in the Loop Monday night to share stories from her new book.

Ms. Obama started writing the book during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She spoke Monday night to a packed house at The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., for the first of two nights about her book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times."

David Letterman, former host of CBS' "The Late Show," shared the stage and served as guest moderator.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 11:08 PM

