Michelin-starred restaurant in Chicago shuts down

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Michelin-starred restaurant in Bucktown is shutting down.

Claudia, a fine dining spot on Damen and Armitage with a 10-course tasting menu, is closing immediately.

There's no word on why, but it'll be issuing refunds for anyone who put down a deposit for an upcoming reservation.
It's been open for a year and a half.

In an Instagram post, chef Trevor Teich, a Chicago native, called Claudia "the best little restaurant no one knew about."

First published on June 7, 2023 / 6:37 PM

