Michelin-starred restaurant in Chicago shuts down
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Michelin-starred restaurant in Bucktown is shutting down.
Claudia, a fine dining spot on Damen and Armitage with a 10-course tasting menu, is closing immediately.
There's no word on why, but it'll be issuing refunds for anyone who put down a deposit for an upcoming reservation.
It's been open for a year and a half.
In an Instagram post, chef Trevor Teich, a Chicago native, called Claudia "the best little restaurant no one knew about."
