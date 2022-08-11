Michael Schill named next president of Northwestern University

CHICAGO (CBS) – Northwestern University named its next president, Michael Schill, about a month after its previous president-elect had to step down after a cancer diagnosis.

Schill will serve as the Evanston university's 17th president beginning this fall, according to a news release.

"I am thrilled, honored and humbled to join Northwestern, one of the world's most prominent universities," Schill said in a statement. "Northwestern has a long tradition of educating the brightest minds and pushing the boundaries of research and innovation."

He's served as the president of the University of Oregon since 2015 and has held a tenured faculty appointment in the University of Oregon School of Law. He's also held positions as a law professor at the University of Chicago, dean of the UCLA School of Law and as a professor at New York University and the University of Pennsylvania.

Schill will replace Rebecca Blank as president-elect. Blank was selected to succeed outgoing President Morton Schapiro last year, but had to step down last month after she received a cancer diagnosis.

After Blank's announcement, Northwestern's chair of its Board of Trustees reengaged its 34-member Presidential Search Committee which ultimately recommended Schill, according to the news release.

Schill earned his bachelor's degree in public policy from Princeton University and a law degree from Yale Law School. His research focuses on affordable housing, land use and race discrimination in the housing market.

"The selection of President-elect Schill reflects the values and input of our community and institution and was informed by his deep commitment to research and academic rigor, his focus on student access and success, his commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and demonstrated administrative leadership," said Peter Barris, chair of the Presidential Search Committee and incoming chair of the Board of Trustees, in a statement. "President-elect Schill is ambitious and eager to build on Northwestern's successes and boldly lead the institution to its future."