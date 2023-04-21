Watch CBS News
Local News

Man used Snapchat to lure minors to produce sexually explicit material, FBI says

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

FBI says Michael Ramos used Snapchat to lure minors to make explicit videos
FBI says Michael Ramos used Snapchat to lure minors to make explicit videos 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI is asking for help from the public in finding a man they say used Snapchat to lure at least four minors into producing sexually explicit videos and images.

Michael Ramos, 46, is charged with four counts of production of child pornography, and one count of possession of an electronic device containing child pornography.

michael-ramos-1.png
Michael Ramos FBI

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims.

The FBI said Ramos went by more than a dozen screen names on Snapchat. They included:

  • michaelramos197
  • myislandmylove
  • damikey
  • damikey77
  • lizziedu49
  • young-goddess1
  • tony2tooth
  • jhonnybreal
  • fukuall007
  • damikey007
  • crystal_ebk
  • l05tsoul

Anyone who believes they or someone they know may have been victimized by Ramos should contact the FBI at (800) CALL-FBI, or by email at MichaelRamosVictims@FBI.gov.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 9:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.