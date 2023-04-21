Man used Snapchat to lure minors to produce sexually explicit material, FBI says

FBI says Michael Ramos used Snapchat to lure minors to make explicit videos

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI is asking for help from the public in finding a man they say used Snapchat to lure at least four minors into producing sexually explicit videos and images.

Michael Ramos, 46, is charged with four counts of production of child pornography, and one count of possession of an electronic device containing child pornography.

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims.

The FBI said Ramos went by more than a dozen screen names on Snapchat. They included:

michaelramos197

myislandmylove

damikey

damikey77

lizziedu49

young-goddess1

tony2tooth

jhonnybreal

fukuall007

damikey007

crystal_ebk

l05tsoul

Anyone who believes they or someone they know may have been victimized by Ramos should contact the FBI at (800) CALL-FBI, or by email at MichaelRamosVictims@FBI.gov.