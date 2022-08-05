CFD adds firefighter Michael Pickering's badge to memorial wall

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Fire Department honored a paramedic who lost his life to COVID-19.

On Thursday, the family of Michael Pickering added his badge to the memorial wall at the fire academy in South Loop.

The department is also dedicating a brick to the 45-year-old at the Firefighter Memorial Park.

He joined the Chicago Fire Department in 2003 and was last assigned to Engine 29 in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Pickering died last October after contracting COVID.

He was the 4th Chicago firefighter to die from the virus.