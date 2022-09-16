Watch CBS News
Michael Jordan's "Last Dance" jersey from 1998 NBA Finals sells for $10.1 million

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Michael Jordan jersey from 1998 NBA Finals sells for $10.1 million
Michael Jordan jersey from 1998 NBA Finals sells for $10.1 million 00:54

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A jersey Michael Jordan wore in the 1998 NBA Finals just sold for more than $10 million at auction.

The Hall of Famer wore the jersey in Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz, the famous "Last Dance" for the Jordan-era Chicago Bulls.

screenshot-2022-09-16-163242.png

The $10.091 million winning bid is the most money anyone has ever paid for a piece of game-worn sports memorabilia.

According to Sotheby's, the presale estimate for the jersey was between $3 million and $5 million.

The previous record for a piece of game-worn sports memorabilia was the $9.28 million paid in May for soccer legend Diego Maradona's jersey from the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals match famously known as "the hand of God" game.

La Mano de Dios
Diego Maradona of Argentina uses his hand to score the first goal of his team during a 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter Final match between Argentina and England at Azteca Stadium on June 22, 1986 in Mexico City, Mexico. Maradona later claimed that the goal was scored by "The Hand Of God" / Getty Images
