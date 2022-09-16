Michael Jordan's "Last Dance" jersey from 1998 NBA Finals sells for $10.1 million
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A jersey Michael Jordan wore in the 1998 NBA Finals just sold for more than $10 million at auction.
The Hall of Famer wore the jersey in Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz, the famous "Last Dance" for the Jordan-era Chicago Bulls.
The $10.091 million winning bid is the most money anyone has ever paid for a piece of game-worn sports memorabilia.
According to Sotheby's, the presale estimate for the jersey was between $3 million and $5 million.
The previous record for a piece of game-worn sports memorabilia was the $9.28 million paid in May for soccer legend Diego Maradona's jersey from the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals match famously known as "the hand of God" game.
