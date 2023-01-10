Photo of "The Move" by Michael Jordan up for auction

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's Chicago sports history for sale; a picture of "The Move," Michael Jordan's iconic layup against the Lakers in Game 2 of the 1991 NBA Finals is up for auction.

An 11"x14" print of Michael Jordan's famous "The Move" against the Lakers in the 1991 NBA Finals is up for auction. PWCC

The 11"x14" print was developed directly from the original negative. The picture is stamped with the photographer's name on the back. It also comes with a letter of authenticity.

Announcer Marv Albert called it "a spectacular move" after Jordan drove into the lane, went up with the ball in his right hand, and switched it to his left hand, kissing the ball off the glass for his 13th consecutive field goal against the Lakers.

It's become one of the Hall of Famer's most famous plays of all time.

The Bulls went on to win the game, and beat the Lakers in the series in five games.

Bidding on the photo is up to $6,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. The auction ends next week.