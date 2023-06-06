Michael Jordan's sneakers from iconic 'flu game' up for auction

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you've got $1 million lying around, you could own a piece of Chicago sports history.

It was 26 years ago this week when Michael Jordan played in that notorious "flu game" in the 1997 NBA Finals.

You've probably seen the iconic shots from Game 5 when the Bulls took on the Utah Jazz. MJ wasn't feeling well, but still scored 38 points and lead the Bulls to a victory.

They won the series in Game 6.

The sneakers Jordan was wearing in the flu game are now for sale.

They're autographed too.

You can bid on them in the "Goldin" online auction until next Wednesday, June 14. They're listed at a little over $1 million.

A decade ago, the shoes sold for around $105,000.