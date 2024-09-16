Michael Jordan's Highland Park, Illinois mansion finally under contract after 12 years on market

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Michael Jordan's Highland Park mansion may finally be selling.

The Chicago Bulls legend put the house up for sale more than 12 years ago. Recently, Jordan moved the price to $14,855,000.

Adding up those digits results in a sum of 23 — Jordan's jersey number for all but 23 games of his time with the Bulls.

Realtor Katherine Malkin confirmed Monday night to CBS News Chicago that the house on Point Lake off Half Day Road went under contract Sunday.

As described on Zillow, the 56,000-square-foot property features a regulation-sized basketball gymnasium, a circular infinity pool, a putting green, a tennis court, and a cigar room.

The house also has nine bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, five fireplaces, a massive den, and a super-futuristic kitchen and its huge center island.

The house was built between 1993 and 1995, in accordance with Jordan's exact specifications.

Businessman Lou Weisbach once lived next door. Speaking to WBBM Newsradio in 2012, he explained the distinctive number 23 on the gate of the mansion.

"The purpose of it was not to show off that he was Michael Jordan, but so that people wouldn't beat down his fence and his gate, trying to meet him and see him," Weisbach said. "They could take photographs in front of his property and prove to people that they were."

Michael Jordan and his ex-wife, Juanita, raised their sons, Jeffrey and Marcus, and their daughter, Jasmine, in the mansion. Michael and Juanita Jordan divorced in 2006.

In 2010, Jordan had an opulent new home constructed on Jack Nicklaus' Bears Club development in Jupiter, Florida.

The mansion first went up for sale in February 2012, and has been on the market ever since.