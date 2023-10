Michael Jordan makes the list of America's 400 richest people

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Forbes magazine ranked Michael Jordan, the first professional athlete, as one of America's 400 wealthiest people.

Jordan enters the list at number 379, having sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets earlier this year.

The magazine estimates his net worth at $3 billion.

