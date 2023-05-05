'Mexico del Norte' mural unveiled at Colores Mexicanos on Michigan Ave.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Friday, Illinois U.S. Representative Jesus "Chuy" Garcia marked Cnco de Mayo by helping to unveil a new mural completed by local artists.

"Mexico del Norte" which means "Mexico of the north" is the latest work by artists Robert Valadez, Bill Campillo and John Vergara. You can check it out at the Colores Mexicanos store along the Magnificent Mile at 605 North Michigan Avenue.

Mexico del Norte mural reveal! 🇲🇽❤️ Posted by Colores Mexicanos Chicago on Friday, May 5, 2023