Mexican folklore 'Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World' arrive at Wheaton's Cantigny Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You don't need to be asleep to experience dreams, at least for the next few months.

An outdoor sculpture exhibit called "Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World" just opened at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.

The exhibit features 48 sculptures inspired by Mexican folklore. The sculptures stand up to 14 feet tall and were created by six artists from Mexico City. The exhibit runs through October 30th.

Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World opens today AND it is also free parking Wednesday! Stop by and see all 48... Posted by Cantigny Park on Wednesday, June 1, 2022