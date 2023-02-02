Mexican Embassy donates Spanish-language books for CPS dual-language learning programs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Public Schools are doubling down on their commitment to dual-language learning with help from the Mexican Embassy.

On Wednesday, the embassy donated a number of Spanish-language textbooks written and published for Spanish-speaking students. CPS Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez and Chicago Consul General of Mexico Reyna Torres Mendivil were among those present for the donation at Ruben Salazar Bilingual Education Center, at 160 W. Wendell St. on the Near North Side.

CPS says giving students access to books that were produced in a Spanish-speaking country gives them a better understanding of the language and its numerous cultures.

"We plan to use these books in our classrooms daily, so that our students can explore and support the enrichment of their language, español," said Lourdes Jimenez, principal of the Ruben Salazar Bilingual Education Center.

The libros de texto are for students in grades one through six. In addition to Salazar, they will be used by dual language program sat Frederick Funston Elementary School, at 3616 W. Armitage Ave. in Logan Square, and Alessandro Volta Elementary School, at 4950 N. Avers Ave. in Albany Park.

The books cover a range of subjects – including Spanish, mathematics, reading, natural sciences, history, civic education, and geography.