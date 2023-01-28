Metra UP-NW trains halted near Gladstone Park after train hits vehicle
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Inbound and outbound trains on the Union Pacific-Northwest Metra line were halted late Friday on the Northwest Side.
The trains were halted near the Gladstone Park station, at 5500 N. Austin Ave. along the Kennedy Expressway, after a vehicle was struck by a train, Metra said.
Further details were not immediately available.
