Metra UP-NW trains halted near Gladstone Park after train hits vehicle

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Inbound and outbound trains on the Union Pacific-Northwest Metra line were halted late Friday on the Northwest Side.

The trains were halted near the Gladstone Park station, at 5500 N. Austin Ave. along the Kennedy Expressway, after a vehicle was struck by a train, Metra said.

Further details were not immediately available.

CHECK: Metra updates

First published on January 27, 2023 / 7:31 PM

