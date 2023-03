CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra UP-NW train service has resumed after being halted near Barrington due to a track obstruction Tuesday morning.

Watching METRA UP-NW Line trains back on the move after a track obstruction was investigated & cleared near Ela Road & NW Highway. More on your Tuesday commute at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/oT9znKM6wc — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) March 21, 2023

According to Metra, inbound and outbound trains are moving and may be operating 20 to 50 minutes behind schedule.

Metra said trains will be operating at restricted speed.