Metra train derailment near Crystal Lake disrupts service on UP-NW Line

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Service has been disrupted on the Union Pacific Northwest Line since a train derailed near Harvard Saturday morning.

Crews spent the day reparing the tracks after the train #710 derailed.

Video taken by a witness shows the train leaning to one side.

Metra says no passengers were on board at the time, and no one was hurt.

Service was suspended from Crystal Lake to Harvard, and Pace buses were helping move passengers around the area in some cases.

There is no word yet on when full service will resume.