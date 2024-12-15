Metra Union Pacific West service halted after train hits pedestrian near Oak Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Trains were halted on Metra's Union Pacific West line on Sunday afternoon, after a train struck and killed a person near the Oak Park stop.

Metra officials said it happened around 3 p.m. near the platform of the Oak Park station. The victim's age and gender were not immediately available.

Extensive delays were expected Sunday afternoon for both inbound and outbound trains.

The CTA said Green Line trains, which use the same railroad embankment, also were experiencing significant delays Sunday afternoon.

No further information was immediately available.