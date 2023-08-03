Metra Union Pacific Northwest trains disrupted due to police activity in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) -- Metra Union Pacific Northwest trains were disrupted late Wednesday evening due to police activity in Woodstock.

Metra warned that inbound and outbound trains may be operating with extensive delays, running express, operating out of sequence, canceled, or changing their departure location.

Service between Woodstock and Harvard has been temporarily suspended.

Preliminary reports indicated that the police activity may be a barricade or standoff situation. Information from Woodstock police and the McHenry County Sheriff's office was not immediately available.

