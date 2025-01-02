Metra Union Pacific North Line train hits pedestrian in North Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metra train Thursday morning in North Chicago.

Metra officials confirmed a male pedestrian was hit and killed by an inbound Union Pacific North Line train near the North Chicago station shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Inbound and outbound trains were halted near North Chicago for nearly two hours, but resumed service by around 10:40 a.m. A handful of trains operated on altered schedules after the accident, but service was back to normal for the afternoon commute.

The victim's name and age were not available Thursday afternoon.