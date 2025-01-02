Watch CBS News
Local News

Metra Union Pacific North Line train hits pedestrian in North Chicago

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metra train Thursday morning in North Chicago.

Metra officials confirmed a male pedestrian was hit and killed by an inbound Union Pacific North Line train near the North Chicago station shortly after 8:30 a.m. 

Inbound and outbound trains were halted near North Chicago for nearly two hours, but resumed service by around 10:40 a.m. A handful of trains operated on altered schedules after the accident, but service was back to normal for the afternoon commute.

The victim's name and age were not available Thursday afternoon.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.