Metra trains halted for hours at Ogilvie Transportation Center due to suspicious package

Metra trains were halted at the Ogilvie Transportation Center during the Monday afternoon rush due to a suspicious package investigation.

It was all clear by 10 p.m., but the suspicious package found at the transportation hub caused a big scare and big delays – amounting to a mess for all commuters.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, all incoming and outgoing trains on the Metra lines that go to Ogilvie – the Union Pacific-North, Union Pacific-Northwest, and Union Pacific West lines – were completely halted for hours. Everyone was also evacuated from Ogilvie.

Trains started running again around 7 p.m.

During the afternoon rush, commuters were turned away from Ogilvie station. Some waited out the scare in nearby buildings, while others bundled up and made other plans.

"I'm going to Lake Zurich. I was planning on going to Lake Zurich," said Carlos Arizmendi.

But that did not end up happening for Arizmendi Monday night, as his only way home was on the train. So what was he to do?

"I don't know. That's a good question," he said. "I may have to stay here downtown."

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported nearby streets and sidewalks were also shut down out of an abundance of caution. Police and fire crews were staged for hours at Washington Boulevard and Canal Street, right where Washington Boulevard passes under the transportation center.

The Chicago Police Bomb Squad was also called to examine the package, and firefighters and paramedics were also present out of caution.

"I can't go inside. They're saying there's a bomb threat or something like that," Manaal Pandit said outside Ogilvie. "So I don't know. I don't know what to do now. I'm stuck. I live in the suburbs."

"I'm like an hour away from home - hour and half actually - and the train is like the only way I can get there," said Jovon Brown

Trains didn't hit the tracks again until just after 7 p.m. Delays were extensive.

Mark Allen was just eager to get home to Crystal Lake.

"Get on the train go home and have dinner," Allen said. "It is what it is. You know, you have to do the right thing to ensure that everybody's, and so, it's an inconvenience - but everybody's doing their job."

The package was described by a commuter we spoke with as a bag on wheels. We know it was X-rayed, and ultimately, the building was deemed safe for everyone to return.

