Metra UP West trains stopped in Villa Park as police search for robbery suspect

CHICAGO (CBS) – Metra UP West trains were stopped Wednesday evening because of a police search in the western suburbs.

Chopper 2 was over the scene in Villa Park and Lombard where inbound and outbound trains were halted because of police activity.

Police appeared to have arrested a suspect and were searching for another. They said several agencies were pursuing a person suspected of committing an armed robbery.

Lombard police had several roads in the area blocked off.