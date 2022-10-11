Man dead after being hit by Metra train in Elmhurst

ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a Metra train in Elmhurst this week.

Elmhurst police said at 3:10 p.m. Monday, they were called to the south platform of the Elmhurst Train Depot. At the scene, they found the body of a man who had been struck and killed by a train.



The man was hit by an inbound Metra train on the Union Pacific tracks just east of the Addison Avenue/Cottage Hill crossing, police said.

Witnesses said they saw the man crossing the tracks from north to south at the crossing as the eastbound train approached, police said.

The man was identified as Rashad Oliver, 31, of Lombard. No one else was injured.

Metra trains on the UP-West line were snagged following the accident.

While Elmhurst Police continue their on-site investigation of a pedestrian incident at the downtown Elmhurst stop, METRA has announced resumption of OB UP-W service on the adjacent track. IB trains remain stopped. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCdj7J pic.twitter.com/OxfyDgiugE — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) October 10, 2022