Metra train hits van on Chicago's Northwest Side, snagging train schedule

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a van in Edgebrook Thursday evening, snagging commuter train traffic during the evening rush.

Metra Milwaukee District North Train No. 2142 clipped the van near the Edgebrook station at Devon and Lehigh avenues.

By 5:30 p.m., the scene was already clear. This was in part because the van took off after being clipped by the train. By the time the conductor of the train got out to assess the situation, the van was already gone.

But a train from Union Station was canceled due to the accident, and trains were delayed up to 40 minutes after the accident.

