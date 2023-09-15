Person struck and killed by Metra train in Midlothian

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person was struck and killed by a Metra Rock Island District train Friday morning in south suburban Midlothian.

Metra confirmed an outbound Rock Island train struck a person as it was pulling into the Midlothian station around 7:35 a.m.

A Metra spokesperson said the victim had just purchased a ticket at the station before the incident, but it was not immediately clear if that person was trying to board the train that hit them.

The victim's name, age, and gender have not been released.

Inbound and outbound service on the Rock Island service were halted for about two hours after the incident.