Watch CBS News
Local News

Metra train hits pedestrian in north Chicago suburbs

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- Metra trains on the Milwaukee District North line were halted Monday evening after a train hit a pedestrian in Northbrook.

At 6:19 p.m., Northbrook police were called to the Northbrook Metra station, at 1401 Shermer Rd., after someone was struck by a southbound train.

The person hit by the train was taken to an area hospital.

The Shermer Road railroad crossing was blocked off while police investigated.

Both inbound and outbound Milwaukee District North trains were halted near Northbrook after the incident. Extensive delays on the line were expected.

CHECK: Metra updates

Adam Harrington
adam-harrington-2.jpg

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 7:27 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.