Metra train hits pedestrian in north Chicago suburbs

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- Metra trains on the Milwaukee District North line were halted Monday evening after a train hit a pedestrian in Northbrook.

At 6:19 p.m., Northbrook police were called to the Northbrook Metra station, at 1401 Shermer Rd., after someone was struck by a southbound train.

The person hit by the train was taken to an area hospital.

The Shermer Road railroad crossing was blocked off while police investigated.

Both inbound and outbound Milwaukee District North trains were halted near Northbrook after the incident. Extensive delays on the line were expected.

CHECK: Metra updates