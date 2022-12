CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Metra UP-NW line train hit a pedestrian in Mount Prospect Tuesday.

Metra confirmed inbound and outbound train service has been halted.

Mount Prospect police said the crossing at Emerson Street is blocked. The crossing at Main Street remains open.

Metra Alert UP-NW - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Mount Prospect, train #619 struck a pedestrian — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) December 13, 2022

