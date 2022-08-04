Metra train hits pedestrian in Downers Grove

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- The BNSF Metra line has been shut down in the middle of the Thursday evening rush after a person was hit by a train in Downers Grove.

Metra reported all trains were halted in both directions after BNSF Line train No. 1267 hit a pedestrian near the Fairview Avenue station.

The condition of the person was not immediately available.

CHECK: Metra updates