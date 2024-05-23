Watch CBS News
Pedestrian hit, killed by Metra train in Chicago's northwest suburbs

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)—The Milwaukee District West Metra line was halted Thursday morning after a train struck a pedestrian in Bartlett. 

According to Bartlett police, the pedestrian was killed in the crash. The victim has not been identified.     

Metra said Train No. 2202 will not operate past Bartlett after the pedestrian incident. Inbound train movement was halted, but trains 2204, 2206, and 2208 will run. 

Bartlett police said the train blocked the intersection of Western and Oak avenues. Commuters should seek alternate routes. 

Extensive delays were expected, and riders were urged to check alert updates on the Metra website.

 

First published on May 23, 2024 / 5:48 AM CDT

