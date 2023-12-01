Watch CBS News
Metra train hits pedestrian on Chicago's West Side; train traffic halted

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Metra train struck a pedestrian on the city's West Side Friday evening, halting traffic in both directions on the Milwaukee District West line.

Metra said Train No. 2243 hit a pedestrian near the Mars station near Oak Park and Shakespeare avenues – so named because it serves the Mars Wrigley candy factory directly behind it.

Trains in both directions were halted after the accident, Metra said.

Information about the condition of the pedestrian was not immediately available.

First published on December 1, 2023 / 7:33 PM CST

