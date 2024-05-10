Metra train hits pedestrian in Chicago's northwest suburbs; line halted

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Union Pacific Northwest Metra line was halted Friday afternoon after a train hit a pedestrian in Palatine.

Metra said Train No. 654 struck a pedestrian at the Smith Street right-of-way near the Palatine station.

Initial reports indicated that the person struck was conscious and awake upon being taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge from the scene. The person's condition was not immediately available.

Inbound and outbound trains were stopped near the scene, and extensive delays were expected.

As of about 4:10 p.m., the train was being backed away from the Smith Street crossing where the collision happened. But Smith Street remained closed.

