Metra train hits car near River Grove, Illinois; North Central Service and Milwaukee District West lines halted

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Service has been halted on two Metra lines after a train hit a car Tuesday morning near west suburban River Grove.

Metra said inbound and outbound trains on the North Central Service line were stopped after an inbound train hit a vehicle near the River Grove station around 7:45 a.m.

Inbound and outbound service on the Milwaukee District West line – which shares the same tracks in that area – also has been halted near the Galewood station due to the North Central Service accident.

Extensive delays are expected on both lines Tuesday morning.

Further information was not immediately available. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

