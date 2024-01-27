Watch CBS News
Local News

Metra train hits car in north Chicago suburbs

By Natalie McMillan

/ CBS Chicago

Car hit by Metra train in north Chicago suburbs
Car hit by Metra train in north Chicago suburbs 00:21

GLENCOE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a car early Saturday morning in north suburban Glencoe, snagging train traffic on the Union Pacific North line.

The accident happened on the UP-N line near Old Green Bay and Maple Hill roads.

CBS 2's crews saw police inspecting the side of the car that was hit by the train. The side of the car was smashed in.

Inbound and outbound trains were back on the move later in the morning, but delays were expected.

Injuries and information from police were not immediately available.

CHECK: Metra updates

First published on January 27, 2024 / 6:46 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.