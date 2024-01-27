Metra train hits car in north Chicago suburbs

Car hit by Metra train in north Chicago suburbs

GLENCOE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a car early Saturday morning in north suburban Glencoe, snagging train traffic on the Union Pacific North line.

The accident happened on the UP-N line near Old Green Bay and Maple Hill roads.

CBS 2's crews saw police inspecting the side of the car that was hit by the train. The side of the car was smashed in.

Inbound and outbound trains were back on the move later in the morning, but delays were expected.

Injuries and information from police were not immediately available.

