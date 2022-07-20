Metra train halted after hitting vehicle in Palatine
PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train struck a vehicle during the afternoon rush Wednesday in Palatine.
Metra Union Pacific-Northwest train No. 625 had been scheduled to arrive in Crystal Lake at 4 p.m. Palatine police said the train hit a vehicle near Quentin Road and Colfax Street.
No injuries or transports were reported, but Palatine police said the area would be shut down for another couple of hours.
Service on the line was disrupted as a result of the accident.
CHECK: Metra Updates
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.