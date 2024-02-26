Watch CBS News
Several Metra trains delayed after positive train control outage

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Trains on at least five Metra train lines were halted or delayed Monday morning due to outages with systems designed to automatically stop trains to avoid collisions.

All inbound and outbound trains on the South Chicago and Blue Island branches of the Metra Electric Line were halted late Monday morning due to an outage with the agency's "positive train control system," which is designed to automatically stop trains if engineers fail to obey a signal or exceed established speed limits, in order to avoid train collisions and derailments.

The Federal Railroad Administration requires positive train control on all passenger and freight trains in the U.S.

Service on the Mainline branch of the Metra Electric Line also had been halted for approximately 45 minutes late Monday morning due to the outage, but had been restored by around noon. However, extensive delays were expected Monday afternoon.  

At least one train on each of the Rock Island, Southwest Service, Milwaukee District North, Milwaukee District West, Union Pacific North, and Union Pacific Northwest lines also were delayed due to the outage, with some delays estimated at up to 35 minutes.

This is a developing story.

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 11:51 AM CST

