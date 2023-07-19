Watch CBS News
Car hits pole, flips over on Metra tracks in South Shore

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were injured after a car flipped over on the Metra tracks in South Shore overnight. 

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the car hit a pole and took out the train signal near 75th Street and Exchange Avenue. 

Three people remain in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center. 

It is not clear what caused the crash. Police are investigating. 

First published on July 19, 2023 / 5:31 AM

