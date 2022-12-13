Donate to Metra's 'Toy's for Tots' drive during your morning commute

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Help make sure children have presents to open this holiday season during your morning Metra commute.

Metra's "Toys for Tots" drive is happening during Tuesday's morning rush.

Metra is working with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to collect new, unwrapped toys at all five downtown Metra terminals. They're also accepting cash donations.

Marines will be out from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. this morning.