Watch CBS News
Local News

Donate to Metra's 'Toy's for Tots' drive during your morning commute

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Donate to Metra's 'Toy's for Tots' drive during your morning commute
Donate to Metra's 'Toy's for Tots' drive during your morning commute 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Help make sure children have presents to open this holiday season during your morning Metra commute. 

Metra's "Toys for Tots" drive is happening during Tuesday's morning rush.

Metra is working with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to collect new, unwrapped toys at all five downtown Metra terminals. They're also accepting cash donations.

Marines will be out from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. this morning.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 5:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.