Metra to sell unlimited travel pass later this month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With gas prices at record highs, Metra is making a big push to bring riders back to the rails.

On Wednesday, the agency announced it will sell $100 flat-rate monthly passes.

The "Super-Saver" pass is valid for unlimited travel on all its line throughout the Chicago area.

The three-month pilot program begins in July.

Passes go on sale starting June 20.

