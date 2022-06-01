Metra to sell unlimited travel pass later this month
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With gas prices at record highs, Metra is making a big push to bring riders back to the rails.
On Wednesday, the agency announced it will sell $100 flat-rate monthly passes.
The "Super-Saver" pass is valid for unlimited travel on all its line throughout the Chicago area.
The three-month pilot program begins in July.
Passes go on sale starting June 20.
