Metra summer passes now available

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra is making it easier to get around Chicago with kids this summer.

You can get "unlimited ride" day passes for just $7.

Through Labor Day, passes to ride across the entire Metra system are $10 Monday through Friday nd just $7 on weekends.

The best part, each adult fare allows up to three children, 11-and-under, to ride for free. 

You can buy the passes on the Ventra app.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 11:25 AM

