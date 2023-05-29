Metra summer passes now available
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra is making it easier to get around Chicago with kids this summer.
You can get "unlimited ride" day passes for just $7.
Through Labor Day, passes to ride across the entire Metra system are $10 Monday through Friday nd just $7 on weekends.
The best part, each adult fare allows up to three children, 11-and-under, to ride for free.
You can buy the passes on the Ventra app.
