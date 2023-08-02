Metra SWS line halted after freight train strikes vehicle at Ashland Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) – Metra South West Service line stopped after a freight train struck a car at Ashland Avenue Wednesday morning.

The crash impacted trains #804, originally scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 7:42 a.m., and #803, scheduled to depart at 7:27 a.m.

Metra police say the crash happened on a set of Norfolk Southern tracks, and the scene is getting close to being cleared.

Estimated times of delays are unknown.

No further information was immediately available.

Customers can visit metra.com for updates.