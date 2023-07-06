Metra to provide service between Rockford, Chicago for first time in over 40 years

CHICAGO (CBS) – A milestone Metra extension will restore service to Rockford that was discontinued more than four decades ago.

Metra plans to launch the rail in 2027 with stations in Belvidere, Huntley, and Rockford as an extension of the Milwaukee District West Line to Chicago. The service was discontinued in 1981.

"The new Rockford intercity passenger rail service will have positive economic impact that will strengthen northern Illinois for years to come," said Gov. JB Pritzker. "From the hundreds of construction and engineering jobs created by our planned rail improvements to the increased economic growth that comes with heightened connectivity."

The travel time from Rockford to Chicago is estimated at 95 minutes with the rail offering two trains both ways, seven days a week.

The project is being funded through $275 million from the state's Rebuild Illinois capital program, according to Gov. JB Pritzker's office.

Boarding locations in Chicago and Rockford, fares, and schedules have yet to be determined.