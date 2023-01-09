Metra Rock Island train hits car in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a Metra Rock Island train hit a car in Morgan Park.

An inbound train hit a car on the mainline Rock Island branch near 115th and Marshfield around 7:25 a.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but their condition was not available, according to a Metra spokesperson. No passengers on the train required medical attention.

Inbound and outbound trains on the Rock Island mainline were diverted to the Beverly Branch after the crash until all mainline tracks reopened around 8:45 a.m.

Rock Island trains might be running up to 50 minutes late as a result.