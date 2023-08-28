Watch CBS News
Local

Metra Rock Island train derails near LaSalle Street

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Metra Rock Island inbound and outbound train traffic was halted near LaSalle Street due to the derailment of train No. 704.

Delay times are unknown, according to Metra.

According to emergency dispatch reports, there were about 600 people on the train.

According to initial reports from the Chicago Fire Department, there were no injuries.

 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 9:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.