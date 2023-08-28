Metra Rock Island train derails near LaSalle Street
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Metra Rock Island inbound and outbound train traffic was halted near LaSalle Street due to the derailment of train No. 704.
Delay times are unknown, according to Metra.
According to emergency dispatch reports, there were about 600 people on the train.
According to initial reports from the Chicago Fire Department, there were no injuries.
